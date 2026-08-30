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  • /PM Modi arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO Summit; accorded warm welcome in Bishkek

PM Modi arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO Summit; accorded warm welcome in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which celebrates the living heritage of Central Asia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
PM Modi arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO Summit; accorded warm welcome in Bishkek
Image Credit: @narendramodi/X

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PM Modi arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO Summit; accorded warm welcome in Bishkek
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