/PM Modi arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO Summit; accorded warm welcome in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Bishkek on Sunday after arriving in Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
Members of the Indian community greeted the Prime Minister with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”. PM Modi also watched cultural performances by people from Kyrgyzstan, while a group of yoga enthusiasts performed yoga to welcome him.
“From Bharat to Bishkek, a very special welcome by the Indian community earlier this evening,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
PM Modi was received at Manas International Airport by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.
“Landed in Bishkek a short while ago. Grateful to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, for the warm welcome,” PM Modi said.
He added that he would hold bilateral meetings with several leaders and attend the SCO Summit over the following two days. Several other bilateral engagements are also scheduled during his visit.
Landed in Bishkek a short while ago.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026
Grateful to Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for the warm welcome.
Will be meeting various leaders bilaterally and attending the SCO Summit tomorrow and the day after.
Бир аз убакыт мурун… pic.twitter.com/YZlDeCI7IB
Before leaving for his two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, PM Modi said India would continue to play an active and constructive role in the SCO.
India has been a member of the grouping since 2017. The Prime Minister said he looked forward to advancing India’s vision for the region, centred on “Security, Connectivity and Opportunity”.
He also stressed the need for the region to remain free from terrorism, separatism and extremism, which he said continue to pose a threat to peace and stability in the neighbourhood and beyond.
During his Kyrgyzstan visit, PM Modi is also expected to meet President Sadyr Zhaparov and other SCO leaders. He will attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which celebrates the living heritage of Central Asia.
PM Modi said he was confident that the visit would strengthen India’s strategic partnerships in Central Asia, deepen the country’s civilisational ties with the region and promote shared goals of peace, stability and prosperity.
Members of the Indian community in Bishkek expressed their excitement over the Prime Minister’s arrival.
Deepak Joshi, an Indian national living in Bishkek, described PM Modi’s visit as an “honour and great privilege” for Indians living abroad.
“It is kind of an honour and great privilege that the Prime Minister is coming here. So much transformation has taken place in the last 12 years that it’s unbelievable, and PM Modi deserves huge credit for this,” Joshi said.
Recalling developments in his home state of Uttarakhand, Joshi said his father’s village received electricity in 2017. He also praised the government’s defence initiatives and referred to Operation Sindoor.
“We as NRIs feel absolutely honoured that the value of our passports, the respect, and everything has changed in the last 10-12 years,” he said.
Zara Beiim Gasanova, a Kyrgyzstan national who is learning Hindi at the Indian Embassy, also expressed her excitement.
“I am learning Hindi at the Indian Embassy. I am very excited that PM Modi is coming, and we are all standing here, ready to greet and see him. We love India; we love the Indian people. We like India,” she said.
Kyrgyzstan is hoping PM Modi’s visit will provide a major boost to bilateral economic ties, investment and trade.
Kyrgyzstan’s Investment Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said on Saturday that the country was keen to attract more Indian companies, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, technology and agro-industry.
PM Modi arrived in Bishkek after concluding a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, where he held bilateral and delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
During the visit, India and Uzbekistan upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed on an ambitious roadmap covering trade and investment, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, energy, space, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and culture.
The two countries also set a target of increasing bilateral trade from more than USD 1 billion currently to USD 5 billion by 2030, with a focus on market access, connectivity and banking and payment systems.
Before leaving Tashkent, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for his hospitality and commitment to strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties.
“Thank you Uzbekistan! Gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for his warmth, attention to detail and personal commitment to the India-Uzbekistan friendship,” he said on X.
During the visit, PM Modi also paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent.
He and President Mirziyoyev jointly planted a tree in the Presidential Palace garden as part of India’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative and Uzbekistan’s ‘Yashil Makon’ green efforts, highlighting their shared commitment to environmental sustainability.
PM Modi was also conferred with the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order, Uzbekistan’s highest honour for foreign leaders, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries.
India and Uzbekistan further agreed to cooperate on the restoration and conservation of ancient Buddhist heritage sites in Uzbekistan and expand youth exchange programmes.
With the SCO Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi’s visit is expected to further strengthen India’s engagement with the grouping and its Central Asian partners as the SCO marks 25 years of its existence.
(with agencies input)
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