PM Narendra Modi Arrives At Somnath To Attend Historic 1,000-Year Resilience Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Somnath to participate in the ongoing ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’, a grand four-day celebration marking 1,000 years of the resilience and enduring legacy of Gujarat’s iconic Somnath Temple.

The festival, being held from January 8 to 11, 2026, commemorates the Somnath Temple’s repeated destruction and reconstruction, symbolising India’s unbroken faith, cultural pride, and enduring civilisational spirit. It also marks 75 years of the historic reconstruction initiated by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1951.

In a post on X, PM Modi described the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' as a powerful symbol of India's spiritual tradition, celebrated nationwide with immense devotion and enthusiasm.

Following the procession, PM Modi will offer prayers, perform darshan and pooja at the revered Jyotirlinga around 10:15 a.m., before addressing a public event at around 11 a.m. as part of the Swabhiman Parv.

The festival includes highlights such as 72 hours of uninterrupted Omkar chanting by thousands of young priests and saints, spiritual music evenings, and various programmes emphasising national pride and heritage.

PM Modi's visit underscores the Union government's focus on preserving and celebrating India's rich cultural legacy.

The Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, stands as a symbol of eternal faith on Gujarat's coast, inspiring generations with its story of resurgence.

