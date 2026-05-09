PM Modi at West Bengal CM swearing-in ceremony touches feet of Makhanlal Sarkar | Know who he is

Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony: BJP's Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, at the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi took blessings from Makhanlal Sarkar.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live: Lotus blooms in Bengal, BJP's first-ever CM in state sworn-in

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Who is Makhan Lal Sarkar?

Makhanlal Sarkar is one of the most senior workers of the BJP in West Bengal.

In 1952, Makhanlal Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts.

Within just one year, he helped enroll nearly 10,000 members.

From 1981 onward, he served for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years, as per IANS.

At the age of 98, he remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

PM Modi in Kolkata

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The entire Brigade Parade Grounds is decked in saffron colours, and a large number of artists are performing to the tune of traditional drums.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Kolkata | PM Modi felicitates and takes blessings of Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of the BJP in West Bengal.



In 1952, Makhanlal Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian… pic.twitter.com/gpmLISKYZ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

On Friday, Union Home Minister Shah announced Suvendu's name as the BJP's Legislative Party leader at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting.

West Bengal election 2026

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

The BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Brigade Parade Ground: Why the BJP chose legendary stage for its historic political arrival in Bengal