'PM Modi Attaches Enormous Importance To Our Partnership With US': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US” and noted that the Prime Minister Modi has “always had a very good personal equation” with US President Donald Trump.

"PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that. But that's really what I would say," Jaishankar said.

PM Modi's Remark

Jaishankar's remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the strength of India-US ties, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” US President Donald Trump’s positive remarks on the bilateral relationship, which he described as a “forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said on X.

Trump's U-Turn

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump, who had recently claimed that Washington had lost India and Russia to China, appeared to take a U-turn by saying he gets along very well with Prime Minister Modi.

"I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," Trump said.

Trump made the remarks after being questioned by reporters during a press briefing, following his post of an image featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which included a caption suggesting that the US had lost India and Russia to China and wishing them a prosperous future together.

Trump's Tariff

Trump’s comments coincided with the implementation of his 50% tariffs on Indian imports on August 27. The US initially imposed a 25% tariff citing what it described as unfair trade, and added another 25% as a penalty for India’s purchase of Russian oil.

