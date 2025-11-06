PM Modi Attacks Congress Over Bhagalpur Massacre, Criticises RJD In Bihar Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and RJD during an election rally in Bhagalpur, accusing both parties of dividing Bihar along caste and communal lines. He asserted that Congress can never erase the stain of the Bhagalpur massacre.

“The RJD dragged Bihar into caste riots, while the Congress fomented communal violence. Just as the stain of the killing of Sikhs cannot be erased, the Bhagalpur massacre remains an indelible mark against Congress,” PM Modi said.

He criticised the parties’ politics, claiming it forced Bihar’s youth to migrate. “Those who indulge in destructive politics oppose Bihar’s progress. Their actions have compelled the youth to leave the state. The NDA is committed to ensuring that Bihar’s young people work here and contribute to the state’s growth,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted divisions within the opposition alliance. “Even within their so-called coalition, there is no unity. RJD leaders dominate their posters without a single Congress leader featured. Conversely, Congress rallies fail to acknowledge the RJD. There is a fear and untouchability between them,” he said, noting Congress leaders’ silence on RJD announcements.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed a rally in Araria, targeting the Grand Alliance. He condemned a Congress leader for allegedly disrespecting Chhath, saying, “This is an insult to Chhath Maiya. Women observe the fast with great devotion, without even drinking water. Yet the RJD remains silent. Bihar’s women will never allow the return of jungle raj.”

Referring to the ongoing elections, he praised the enthusiasm among voters, particularly women and youth, as a sign of support for the NDA. “Across Bihar, one message is clear: once again NDA. Long queues of voters reflect the dreams of our youth and the resolve of mothers and sisters. I congratulate all those casting their vote today,” he said.

Polling in Bhagalpur and Araria is scheduled for November 11, the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

(With inputs from IANS)