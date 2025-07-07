PM Modi Bats For Multilateral Reform, Global South Empowerment At BRICS, In Brazil

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the BRICS Summit plenary session in Brazil, laying out a bold roadmap to reform multilateral systems, build resilient economies, and responsibly harness the power of Artificial Intelligence. The session, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence’, brought together leaders from the BRICS bloc amid growing global instability and rising expectations from the Global South.

The address comes as part of PM Modi’s ambitious five-nation diplomatic outreach, which began in Ghana, continued through Trinidad and Tobago, and Argentina, and now brings him to Brazil for the BRICS Summit. His final stop will be in Namibia. The tour reflects India’s deepening engagement with the Global South and its strategic role in multilateral forums.

Addressed the BRICS Summit Plenary session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence.' Focused on how to make the BRICS platform even more effective in this increasingly multipolar world.

“I focused on how to make the BRICS platform even more effective in this increasingly multipolar world. Also gave a few suggestions which are explained in the thread below,” the Prime Minister said, outlining four core proposals for BRICS cooperation.

PM Modi first underscored the need for internal reforms within BRICS nations to enhance their global credibility. “First, I emphasized improving our systems so that our credibility is boosted when we call for reformed multilateralism,” he said.

Highlighting the progress made through the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), Modi stressed the need for smarter financing: “While sanctioning projects through the BRICS NDB, there must be a focus on demand-driven decision-making, long-term financial sustainability, and maintaining a healthy credit rating.”

The Prime Minister stressed that BRICS must rise to meet the expectations of developing nations that see the bloc as a voice for fairness and opportunity. “Second, we can work together to fulfill specific expectations and aspirations that nations of the Global South can have from BRICS.”

He cited India’s leadership in launching the BRICS Agricultural Research Platform, which facilitates knowledge sharing in agri-biotech, climate adaptation, and precision farming. “I also proposed creating a BRICS Science and Research Repository that can also benefit the countries of the Global South,” he added.

Turning to economic resilience, Modi called for a united front to safeguard key global supply chains. “We must focus on securing and making their supply chains resilient. It must also be ensured that no country uses these resources solely for its interests or as a weapon,” he cautioned.

Reinforcing India's tech diplomacy, PM Modi championed the idea of AI as a force for collective human advancement. “We in India believe in AI as a tool to enhance human values and capabilities. Guided by the mantra of ‘AI for All’, India is actively using AI in many sectors,” he said, adding, “In AI governance, addressing concerns and encouraging innovation should both receive equal priority.”

Concluding his remarks, Modi reminded fellow leaders of the weight of their responsibility. “The Global South has many expectations from us. To fulfill them, we must follow the principle of ‘Lead by Example.’ India is fully committed to working shoulder to shoulder with all partners to achieve our shared goals,” he declared.