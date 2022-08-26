NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi becomes top global leader again, tops with 75% approval rating: Survey

PM Modi was followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi who secured second and third positions respectively with 63 per cent and 54 per cent ratings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

PM Modi becomes top global leader again, tops with 75% approval rating: Survey

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been voted one of the most popular global leaders in the world in several surveys, has once again topped the rating to capture a slot amongst world leaders with an approval rating of 75 per cent, according to a Morning Consult survey. PM Modi was followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi who secured second and third positions respectively with 63 per cent and 54 per cent ratings. The list that features PM Narendra Modi on the top lists 22 world leaders. US President Joe Biden scored the fifth position with a 41 per cent approval rating.

After Biden, it is young Canadian President Justin Trudeau at the sixth position with a 39 per cent rating and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 38 per cent.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Earlier in January 2022 and in November 2021 as well Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders.

How do these ratings work?

This platform that calculates the ratings for global leaders provides real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials and voting issues. Morning Consult conducts more than 20,000 global interviews daily.

The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between +/- 1-4 per cent.

In India, the sample is representative of the literate population. Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources.

(With ANI inputs)

