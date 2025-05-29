Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting four states in the next two days starting today. The states include Bihar, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The visits are crucial, especially for Bihar and West Bengal, as the two states will go to the polls in less than one year time. While Bihar assembly polls are likely to be around November this year, Bengal assembly polls may take place around April next year.

Below is the full schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and work agenda:

Today, the Prime Minister will visit Sikkim where he will participate in the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth” programme at around 11 AM. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim and address the gathering on the occasion.

Later, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal where he will lay the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in Alipurduar at around 2:15 PM.

Further, Prime Minister Modi will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna Airport at around 5:45 PM.

On 30th May, at around 11 AM, he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar. He will also address a public function.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Uttar Pradesh where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore at Kanpur Nagar at around 2:45 PM. He will also address a public function.

PM in Sikkim

Marking 50 glorious years of Statehood, Prime Minister Modi will participate in Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth. The Government of Sikkim has planned a year-long series of activities under the theme “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim”, celebrating the essence of Sikkim’s cultural richness, tradition, natural splendour and its history.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim. Projects include a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district; Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District; Statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District among others.

Prime Minister Modi will also release the Commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp of 50 years of Statehood.

PM in West Bengal

In a significant step towards expanding the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in India, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the CGD project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts of West Bengal. The project, worth over Rs 1010 crore, aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 Lakh households, over 100 commercial establishments and industries besides providing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to vehicular traffic by establishing around 19 CNG stations in line with the Minimum Work Program (MWP) targets stipulated by the Government. It will provide convenient, reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective fuel supply and create employment opportunities in the region.

PM in Bihar

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed passenger terminal of Patna Airport this evening. The new terminal built at a cost of around Rs 1200 crore can handle 1 crore passengers per year. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new civil enclave of Bihta Airport worth over Rs 1410 crore. The Bihta airport will serve the town which is rapidly emerging as an educational hub near Patna, housing IIT Patna and the proposed NIT Patna campus.

On 30th May, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat.

Boosting power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (3x800 MW) in Aurangabad district worth over Rs 29,930 crore, which will aim at ensuring energy security for Bihar and eastern India. It will boost industrial growth, create job opportunities, and provide affordable electricity in the region.

In a major boost to the road infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various road projects including the Four-Laning of the Patna–Arrah–Sasaram section of NH-119A, and the Six-Laning of the Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata highway (NH-319B) and Ramnagar–Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli. These projects will create seamless high-speed corridors in the state along with boosting trade and regional connectivity. He will also inaugurate the four Laning of Patna – Gaya – Dobhi section of NH – 22, worth around Rs 5,520 crore and four Laning of the elevated highway and at grade improvements at Gopalganj Town on NH – 27, among others.

In line with his commitment to improving rail infrastructure across the country, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the 3rd Rail Line between Son Nagar – Mohammad Ganj worth over Rs 1330 crore, among others.

PM in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure and connectivity. He will inaugurate the Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Station section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project worth over Rs 2,120 crore. It will include 14 planned stations with five new underground stations integrating key city landmarks and commercial hubs into the metro network. Additionally, he will also inaugurate road widening and strengthening work of G.T. Road.

In order to boost power generation capacity in the region, multiple projects will be undertaken. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a 220 kV substation in Sector 28 at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Gautam Buddh Nagar to meet the growing energy demands of the region. He will also inaugurate 132 kV Substations worth over Rs 320 crore at Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in Greater Noida.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a 660 MW Panki Thermal Power Extension Project in Kanpur worth over Rs 8,300 crore enhancing Uttar Pradesh's energy capacity. He will also inaugurate three 660 MW units of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project worth over Rs 9,330 crore bolstering the power supply significantly.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Rail over bridges over Panki Power House Railway Crossing and over Panki Dham Crossing on Panki Road at Kalyanpur Panki Mandir in Kanpur. It will support the Panki Thermal Power Extension Project's logistics by facilitating coal and oil transport while also alleviating traffic congestion for the local population.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 40 MLD (Million Liters per Day) Tertiary Treatment Plant at Bingawan in Kanpur worth over Rs 290 crore. It will enable the reuse of treated sewage water, promoting water conservation and sustainable resource management in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for widening and strengthening of Gauria Pali Marg for industrial development in Kanpur Nagar District; and widening and strengthening of the road to connect Narwal Mode (AH-1) on Prayagraj Highway to Kanpur Defence Node (4 lane) under Defence Corridor in Kanpur Nagar District which will significantly improve connectivity for the Defence Corridor, enhancing logistics and accessibility.

Prime Minister Modi will also distribute certificates and cheques to the beneficiaries of PM Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojna, National Livelihood Mission and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.