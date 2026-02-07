Advertisement
NewsIndiaPM Modi begins his two-day Malaysia visit
'PM MODI

PM Modi begins his two-day Malaysia visit

PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a two-day official visit to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
PM Modi begins his two-day Malaysia visit(Image: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit. He was received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport, who greeted him with a hug.

A huge contingent from the Indian diaspora in Malaysia was present at the airport to welcome PM Modi. Schoolchildren holding Indian and Malaysian flags waved them as the PM and the Malaysian Prime Minister walked down the red carpet. The two Prime Ministers were then seen sharing the same car as they drove towards the official hotel.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said he is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his 'friend', Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.PM Modi said that India was eyeing deeper defence and security ties.

"I am embarking on an Official Visit to Malaysia at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, today," his departure statement read.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and to further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," the statement said.PM Modi said he was eager to see one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world in Malaysia.

"I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship," his statement said.
The visit will last from February 7-8, wherin the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

The upcoming visit marks the third visit of PM Modi to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India is looking at opportunities for collaboration across the defence sector during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Malaysia, with the sale of Dornier aircraft, maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and other business representatives. 
 

