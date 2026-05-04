'New fear-free chapter in Bengal begins today': PM Modi on BJP's landslide victory in state

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood before BJP workers at the party headquarters on Monday and declared what the counting trends had already made clear --- the BJP had broken through in West Bengal in a manner the state had never seen before. "Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today," Modi said, addressing a jubilant crowd as results poured in.

With the BJP winning 40 seats and leading in 156 others, against the TMC's 21 wins and leads in 62, the numbers told a story of a saffron surge that swept through a state the party had never governed. In a post on X, Modi put it simply, "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal. The 2026 Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed, and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to every person of West Bengal."

What Modi Said

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PM Modi said, "I assure every resident of Bengal today that the BJP will work day and night for a better future for Bengal. Women in Bengal will get a safe environment. The youth will get employment. Migration will stop. In the very first Cabinet meeting, the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be approved. Strictest action will also be taken against infiltrators."

"Standing on the threshold of this massive victory, we also remember Gurudev Tagore. Our resolve should be the same as his dream, a society where the mind is without fear and the head is held high. The BJP will create such an environment free from fear in Bengal; this is Modi’s guarantee," he added.

PM Modi said that the guiding principle of the BJP is 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' and the party is committed to serving the people, and that is why public trust in the BJP continues to grow.

PM Modi framed the mandate as something larger than an electoral win. "This is a day of trust, trust in India's great democracy, trust in the politics of performance, trust in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," he said, adding that the party would provide "a government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society."

"This record win would not have been possible without the efforts and struggles of countless karyakartas over generations. They have worked tirelessly on the ground, overcome adversities, and strengthened our development agenda," he said.

PM Modi also acknowledged the BJP's strong performance in Assam and Puducherry, and thanked voters in Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA. He congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on what he called an "impressive performance," and assured that the Centre would continue working for Tamil Nadu's development.

The Prime Minister also noted that these were the first assembly elections held under BJP president Nitin Nabin's leadership, crediting his guidance as a key factor in the outcome.

Beyond the five states, PM Modi pointed to by-election victories in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, and specifically congratulated Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on her landslide win.