/'Looters are returning money and going to jail': PM Modi slams decades of TMC misrule in Bengal

"Observing West Bengal Day is not merely about commemorating a date but about honoring our entire history and paying tribute to Bengal's millennia-old heritage. It is essential to repeatedly impress upon the younger generation the significance of this day and help them understand the events of that era. When attempts were being made to include the whole of Bengal in Pakistan, the Congress had capitulated to the conspirators, and at that critical juncture Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice against it...As a result, those who sought to divide Bengal realized it would not be possible, and thus West Bengal remained with India, and the same spirit that saved it was needed to carry it forward after independence," he further said.