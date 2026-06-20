/'Looters are returning money and going to jail': PM Modi slams decades of TMC misrule in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that people who had looted public money in West Bengal are now returning it and facing jail. Speaking at a public rally in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, he also highlighted development projects in the state and spoke about the importance of West Bengal Day and the role of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the state's history.
"Those who had looted public money in Bengal are returning it now, and they are being sent to jail," Modi said while addressing the gathering.
Prime Minister Modi said the BJP-led NDA government is working quickly to remove development gaps that had built up over several decades.
Addressing the public rally in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, PM Modi said, "Under the BJP-NDA government, a massive development campaign has been launched, and to fill the gaps created over decades under the Left and then the TMC, the double-engine government is working at super-fast speed, with decisions being taken rapidly and stalled projects being restarted. Development projects worth hundreds of crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid across sectors like rail, road, agriculture, and fisheries, which will give new momentum to Bengal's growth and strengthen the rural economy," he said.
He said the projects would help improve infrastructure and boost the rural economy across the state.
He said the younger generation should learn about the significance of West Bengal Day and understand the events that led to the state's formation.
"We need to repeatedly tell today's generation about the importance of West Bengal Day. The young generation needs to know what happened during that time, when there was an attempt to make the entire Bengal a part of Pakistan and the Congress was bowing down before those conspirators. It was at that time that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice against it. In April 1947, he got a historic resolution passed. He declared that the whole of Bengal would not become a part of Pakistan, and for this, the Bengali-Hindu Homeland Movement was launched," PM Modi said.
PM Modi said that efforts were made over the years to reduce the importance of West Bengal Day and ignore the contributions of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
"The same spirit with which West Bengal was saved, after independence, it needed to be carried forward with that very spirit. But unfortunately, exactly the opposite happened. Efforts were made to forget West Bengal Day and its spirit. History was whitewashed due to political agendas. The Congress, which wanted to abandon Bengal as an orphan at the time of partition, after partition began playing the game of appeasement even in the remaining West Bengal. The history of West Bengal was suppressed. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee became the founder of the Jan Sangh, so his contributions were denied," he further added.
PM Modi said observing West Bengal Day is about remembering the state's rich history and cultural heritage.
"Observing West Bengal Day is not merely about commemorating a date but about honoring our entire history and paying tribute to Bengal's millennia-old heritage. It is essential to repeatedly impress upon the younger generation the significance of this day and help them understand the events of that era. When attempts were being made to include the whole of Bengal in Pakistan, the Congress had capitulated to the conspirators, and at that critical juncture Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice against it...As a result, those who sought to divide Bengal realized it would not be possible, and thus West Bengal remained with India, and the same spirit that saved it was needed to carry it forward after independence," he further said.
Paschimbanga Divas is observed every year on June 20 as the official foundation day of West Bengal. The date marks June 20, 1947, when the Bengal Legislative Assembly voted on the partition of Bengal under the Mountbatten Plan.
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