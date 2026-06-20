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'Looters are returning money and going to jail': PM Modi slams decades of TMC misrule in Bengal

PM Narendra Modi said those who looted public money in Bengal are returning it and going to jail. Speaking in Hooghly, he highlighted development projects, attacked corruption, and stressed the importance of West Bengal Day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 07:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
'Looters are returning money and going to jail': PM Modi slams decades of TMC misrule in Bengal
Image Credit: ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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