PM Modi, BJP leaders extend birthday wishes to CM Yogi, laud his role in UP's transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and several other BJP leaders on Friday extended birthday greeting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and wished that the state may continue to achieve new milestones in development, good governance, and prosperity under his leadership.

PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "Best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji on his birthday. His work towards the state’s progress is noteworthy. He has always focused on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-round growth. Praying for his long and healthy life."

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji. Under Modi ji's leadership, the state's 'double-engine' government is setting new benchmarks for good governance and public welfare. I pray to the Almighty for your good health and a long life."

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also extended birthday wishes and said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the glorious Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Maharaj Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent health, long life, and a successful life. It is my sincere wish that under your able leadership, Uttar Pradesh continues to scale new heights in development, good governance, and public welfare."

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Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said on X, "Heartiest birthday greetings and best wishes to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to bless you with good health, a long life, and continued happiness and prosperity. May Uttar Pradesh, under your leadership, continue to achieve new milestones in development, good governance, and prosperity. My best wishes for your continued success in serving the people of the state."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also extended birthday wishes and said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Gorakshpeethadhishwar, Yogi Adityanath Ji. Your saintly integrity, unwavering commitment to the principle of “Nation First,” and dedication to public welfare are truly exemplary. Under your visionary leadership and firm resolve, Uttar Pradesh is continuously setting new benchmarks in good governance and inclusive development."

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to bless you with excellent health, a long life, and continued strength to serve the nation and the people. May you continue to guide Uttar Pradesh towards greater progress, prosperity, and success," she added.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis extended heartiest birthday greetings and said, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh CM, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji! Wishing you good health and a long life."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur village in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. He joined the Nath sect at the age of 22 and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath. He later succeeded his mentor as the Mahant (head priest), of the Gorakhnath Math.

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