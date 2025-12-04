PM Modi Breaks Protocol To Receive Putin, Drives Russian President In Fortuner In Strategic Messaging To West And Pakistan

Putin India Visit 2025: The moment Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aircraft touched down at Delhi’s Palam Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was already there waiting—a rare protocol break that instantly became the defining image of the visit. The handshake on the tarmac wasn’t just a courtesy; it was a strategic signal broadcast to the world.

Just as Putin had invited Modi into his personal car during Modi’s recent visit to Russia, the Prime Minister reciprocated by having Putin ride with him in his own vehicle. The symbolism was unmistakable: this is a partnership built on personal trust and geopolitical calculation.

But there was another layer to the moment—one aimed squarely at Washington and Brussels. By personally receiving Putin, Modi sent a message that India’s foreign policy is firmly independent. India will collaborate with global powers, but it will not accommodate at the cost of its own interests. New Delhi charts its own course, and this reception underscored that reality.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at 7 LKM, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi



President Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi

Perhaps the most surprising element of the day came next. Despite travelling with his specially flown-in armoured limousine—one of the world’s most secure state vehicles—Putin set it aside. Instead, he joined Modi in a white Toyota Fortuner, a model commonly used by Indian politicians and officials.

Far from extravagant, the 2024 Toyota Fortuner 4X2 diesel manual variant costs about ?34–35 lakh in its stock form. The Fortuner used for the visit, of course, had advanced bulletproofing and security upgrades, dramatically raising its value. Still, in contrast to Putin’s usual motorcade, it was a modest ride. The SUV, a first-owner unit in Super White, is a far cry from the high-end presidential vehicles seen in global capitals.

Yet this simplicity was precisely the point. Putin’s willingness to travel in India’s most basic political workhorse spoke volumes about Moscow’s trust in New Delhi’s security apparatus. It was also an indirect message to Pakistan: the world’s most heavily guarded leader feels safer in a standard Indian SUV with Modi than anywhere near Islamabad’s orbit.

The timing added even more weight. Weeks before Putin’s arrival, a bomb blast in Delhi was seen by many as an attempt to create fear or disrupt the optics of the visit. But the images from Monday told a different story. Without firing a single bullet, India delivered a strategic rebuttal—showing not fear, but confidence.

Two leaders in a simple white Fortuner, driving through Delhi, sent a message with global implications: India is secure, sovereign, and unafraid. And its oldest partners trust it enough to sit beside its Prime Minister not in a fortress on wheels, but in one of India’s most common SUVs.