PM Modi ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Congress
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government over the passage of the SHANTI Bill, asserting that it was “bulldozed” through Parliament to “restore SHANTI” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his “once good friend,” without directly naming US President Donald Trump.
Trending Photos
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government over the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, asserting that it was “bulldozed” through Parliament to “restore SHANTI” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his “once good friend,” without directly naming US President Donald Trump.
President Trump has just signed the National Defence Authorization Act for the US Fiscal Year 2026.
The Act is 3100 pages long. Page 1912 has a reference to the joint assessment between the United States and India on Nuclear Liability Rules.
Now we know for sure why the Prime… pic.twitter.com/bGdAOXh9pA— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 20, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv