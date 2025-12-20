PM Modi ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Congress

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government over the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, asserting that it was “bulldozed” through Parliament to “restore SHANTI” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his “once good friend,” without directly naming US President Donald Trump.

President Trump has just signed the National Defence Authorization Act for the US Fiscal Year 2026.



The Act is 3100 pages long. Page 1912 has a reference to the joint assessment between the United States and India on Nuclear Liability Rules.



Now we know for sure why the Prime… pic.twitter.com/bGdAOXh9pA December 20, 2025