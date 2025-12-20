Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998307https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-bulldozed-shanti-bill-to-restore-peace-with-his-once-good-friend-congress-2998307.html
NewsIndiaPM Modi ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Congress
BJP

PM Modi ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government over the passage of the SHANTI Bill, asserting that it was “bulldozed” through Parliament to “restore SHANTI” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his “once good friend,” without directly naming US President Donald Trump.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: CongressImage: ANI

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government over the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, asserting that it was “bulldozed” through Parliament to “restore SHANTI” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his “once good friend,” without directly naming US President Donald Trump.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jaish-e-Mohammad
Security Agencies Flag Jaish-E-Mohammad Plan For Women-Heavy OWG Network
Technology
Instagram Hashtag Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Limits Number Of Hashtags
Karnataka leadership tussle
'High Command Will Call CM And Me At Right Time', Says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
PM Modi
'Have To Get Rid Of Jungle Raaj In Bengal,' Says PM In Sharp Attack On TMC
Omar Abdullah MGNREGA
'New Name Of MGNREGA Sounds Like A Bollywood Film Name': Omar Abdullah
BJP
'Rahul Gandhi Defaming India Abroad, Meeting Anti-India Forces': Gaurav Bhati
women sweaters
Cozy Women’s Sweaters For Stylish Winter Wear On Amazon
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 20.12.2025: First And Second Round Saturday Draw
Guwahati Airport
Guwahati Airport New Terminal Opening Today: Capacity, Design, And Everything
silk saree
Drape Your Saree in Timeless Indian Elegance