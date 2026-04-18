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NewsIndiaPM Modi calls Congress an 'anti-reform party' after women's reservation bill defeat
PM MODI ADDRESS NATION TODAY

PM Modi calls Congress an 'anti-reform party' after women's reservation bill defeat

 Prime Minister strongly criticised the opposition, specifically naming the Congress, TMC, and DMK, saying they celebrated after the bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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PM Modi calls Congress an 'anti-reform party' after women's reservation bill defeat(Image Credit: Screengrab/PM Modi YT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8:30 PM on Saturday, a day after the Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in Lok Sabha on Friday, while strongly criticising the Opposition for what he called their “hatred and petty politics.”

In hi address, PM Modi apologised to the nation's "mothers and daughters."

 Prime Minister strongly criticised the opposition, specifically naming the Congress, TMC, and DMK, saying they celebrated after the bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

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"I seek forgiveness from all women of the country for failing to get the bill passed. Due to the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and the Samajwadi Party, the women of the country have suffered," PM Modi said. 

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