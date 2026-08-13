/PM Modi inquires about Sukhbir Badal’s health after kirpan attack inside Nanded Gurdwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the phone following a shock attack on her husband and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. The SAD president was assaulted inside a Gurdwara premises in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi spoke directly with Harsimrat Kaur Badal to inquire about Sukhbir Badal's health and well-being after news broke of the assault, ANI reported citing sources. The SAD chief suffered injuries to his hand during the incident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.
Doctors confirmed that Badal’s condition is stable and out of danger following initial treatment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over the phone and inquired about his health: Sources— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
Badal got injured in an attack at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, today. He sustained an injury to his hand… pic.twitter.com/vG8fraHK9U
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to Sukhbir Badal over the phone to check on his recovery. Badal informed the Chief Minister that his condition was stable.
Police acted swiftly to arrest the accused immediately after the incident, ANI reported citing CMO sources. Chief Minister Fadnavis has instructed the Nanded Superintendent of Police to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact motive behind the assault.
SAD national vice-president Sanjeev Talwar strongly condemned the violent incident, pointing to severe security failures surrounding the former Deputy Chief Minister, who holds Z+ security cover.
Talwar stated, "Through the media, we came to know that when Sukhbir Singh Badal was going to pay obeisance, he was attacked. After getting in touch with the people who were accompanying Sukhbir Singh Badal, we came to know that he was attacked when he was going to pay obeisance and he sustained injuries in his hand. We also came to know of a possible injury sustained by his bodyguard as well."
He added that the assault went beyond an individual politician, "Sukhbir Singh Badal is a promoter of Hindu-Sikh unity; he speaks of Punjab and Punjabiyat. This is not a direct attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal but an attack on the unity and integrity of Punjab."
This incident comes as the second security breach targeting the Akali Dal chief in recent history. In December 2024, Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar while performing religious 'seva'. During that incident, an armed shooter was overpowered by security personnel and onlookers before he could fire at Badal.
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