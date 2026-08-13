/PM Modi inquires about Sukhbir Badal’s health after kirpan attack inside Nanded Gurdwara

Talwar stated, "Through the media, we came to know that when Sukhbir Singh Badal was going to pay obeisance, he was attacked. After getting in touch with the people who were accompanying Sukhbir Singh Badal, we came to know that he was attacked when he was going to pay obeisance and he sustained injuries in his hand. We also came to know of a possible injury sustained by his bodyguard as well."