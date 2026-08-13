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  • /PM Modi inquires about Sukhbir Badal’s health after kirpan attack inside Nanded Gurdwara

PM Modi inquires about Sukhbir Badal’s health after kirpan attack inside Nanded Gurdwara

PM Narendra Modi calls Harsimrat Kaur Badal following an attack on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal inside a Nanded Gurdwara. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
PM Modi inquires about Sukhbir Badal’s health after kirpan attack inside Nanded Gurdwara
Image Credit: ANI. Visual of Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked by a Nihang inside a Gurudwara, in Nanded and PM Narendra Modi with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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