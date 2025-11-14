Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984949https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-calls-nda-win-peoples-mandate-for-development-says-jungle-raj-will-not-return-2984949.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULTS 2025

PM Modi Calls NDA Win People's Mandate For Development, Says Jungle Raj Will Not Return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a decisive endorsement of development and public trust. Addressing party workers after the alliance surged toward a landslide mandate, Modi opened his remarks with, “Jai Chhathi Maiya… this massive victory and unwavering faith have truly electrified Bihar.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Calls NDA Win People's Mandate For Development, Says Jungle Raj Will Not ReturnPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Screengrab from ANI video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a decisive endorsement of development and public trust. Addressing party workers after the alliance surged toward a landslide mandate, Prime Minister Modi opened his remarks with, “Jai Chhathi Maiya… this massive victory and unwavering faith have truly electrified Bihar.”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the people, Prime Minister Modi said the NDA’s triumph reflected its dedication to public service. “We are the servants of the people. We work hard to keep them happy, and we have won their hearts. That is why the entire state has said, ‘Phir ek baar NDA sarkar,’” he said.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat