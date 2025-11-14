Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a decisive endorsement of development and public trust. Addressing party workers after the alliance surged toward a landslide mandate, Prime Minister Modi opened his remarks with, “Jai Chhathi Maiya… this massive victory and unwavering faith have truly electrified Bihar.”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the people, Prime Minister Modi said the NDA’s triumph reflected its dedication to public service. “We are the servants of the people. We work hard to keep them happy, and we have won their hearts. That is why the entire state has said, ‘Phir ek baar NDA sarkar,’” he said.