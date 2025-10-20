PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel Onboard INS Vikrant | Highlights Of His Address

Diwali 2025: Continuing his 11-year tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the festival of Diwali with the Indian Armed Forces, reaffirming his connection with the soldiers. Addressing Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant, he lauded their dedication, bravery, and role in safeguarding India’s maritime security.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

“Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us," he posted on the social media platform X.

PM Modi's 11-Year Tradition

Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the armed forces near the India-Pakistan border in Kutch. In 2023, it was in Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh; in 2021, it was in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir; in Longewala in Rajasthan in 2020.

In 2014, the first Diwali since he assumed office of the PM for the first time, he spent with troops in Siachen.

Highlights From PM Modi's Address

1- "Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers... I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy," PM Modi said.

2- "The fear created by the Indian Navy. The amazing skill displayed by the Indian Air Force. The bravery of the Indian Army. The tremendous coordination of the three forces forced Pakistan to surrender so quickly in Operation Sindoor," the PM said.

3- "... Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might — a name that shatters the enemy’s courage even before the battle begins. This is the power of INS Vikrant... On this occasion, I especially want to salute our armed forces..." the Prime Minister said, speaking about India's Operation Sindoor that was launched to avenge the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

4- "... In the past decade, our defence production has more than tripled. Last year alone, it reached a record of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore... Since 2014, India has delivered over 40 indigenous warships and submarines to the Navy... Now, on average, a new indigenous warship or submarine is being inducted into the Navy every 40 days. Our missiles like BrahMos and Akash have also proven their capability in Operation Sindoor," he added.

5- "The name BrahMos itself is so renowned that just hearing it makes many people anxious, wondering if BrahMos is coming. Today, many countries around the world want to purchase these missiles. Whenever I meet experts, they all express the same desire, that they too want access to them..." he said, praising India's BrahMos.

Diwali is a five-day Hindu festival that begins with Dhanteras. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi and is also known as Chhoti Diwali. The third day is the main day of the celebrations.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj.

(with ANI inputs)