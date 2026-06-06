PM Modi reviews economy, discusses growth strategy amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) to discuss ways to strengthen India's economy amid global uncertainty. The meeting focused on measures to boost economic growth, improve the ease of living and the ease of doing business, and assess the potential impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on India and the global economy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with members of the PM-Economic Advisory Council. PM and the EAC discussed various ideas and measures to further boost India’s economic growth in times of global turmoil. Various reforms to improve ease of living and ease of doing business were… pic.twitter.com/8eDoam9Jut — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

(This is a developing story.)