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NewsIndiaPM Modi reviews economy, discusses growth strategy amid US-Iran war
PM ECONOMIC ADVISORY COUNCIL

PM Modi reviews economy, discusses growth strategy amid US-Iran war

PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to discuss India's growth, economic reforms, ease of doing business, and the impact of the West Asia conflict.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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PM Modi reviews economy, discusses growth strategy amid US-Iran warPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) to discuss ways to strengthen India's economy amid global uncertainty. The meeting focused on measures to boost economic growth, improve the ease of living and the ease of doing business, and assess the potential impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on India and the global economy.

 

 

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