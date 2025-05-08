PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting On National Security Amid Tensions With Pakistan; Stresses On...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security in the wake of the tensions with Pakistan. During the meeting, PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience.

Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that PM Modi reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation. "Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministries’ operations and to ensure fool-proof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness, emergency response, and internal communication protocols," said the PMO.

In the meeting, secretaries also detailed their planning with a Whole of Government approach in the current situation. All ministries have identified their actionables in relation to the conflict and are strengthening processes. Ministries are ready to deal with all kinds of emerging situations, said the statement.

"A range of issues were discussed during the meeting. These included, among others, strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure. Ministries were also advised to maintain close coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions," said the PMO.

The Prime Minister called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and Secretaries from key ministries including Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.