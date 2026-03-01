PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security as Middle East crisis deepens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) late on Sunday night upon returning to the national capital, government sources confirmed.

The meeting of the CCS, India’s apex decision-making body on national security and strategic affairs, was convened against the backdrop of a rapidly worsening situation in the Middle East. The crisis follows coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which have sharply escalated regional tensions and heightened global security concerns.

Among those present at the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to official sources, the Prime Minister landed in Delhi at approximately 9.30 p.m. after completing a two-day tour of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

“The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the CCS on returning to Delhi tonight from his two-day tour of the states,” a government source said.

The CCS comprises the Prime Minister along with the Ministers of Defence, Home Affairs, External Affairs, and Finance, and is responsible for taking critical decisions related to India’s security framework.

The urgent deliberations are widely viewed as a response to recent developments in West Asia, including US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and subsequent retaliatory actions. Reports have also indicated the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the escalating hostilities, fuelling fears of a broader regional conflict.

Sources indicated that the meeting assessed potential implications for India’s strategic interests, including the safety of Indian nationals in the region, particularly in the UAE and other Gulf countries, as well as concerns relating to energy security, maritime trade routes, and India’s diplomatic posture.

India has so far maintained a balanced approach to the crisis, calling for de-escalation while safeguarding its citizens and economic interests.

Discussions are understood to have included contingency planning for possible evacuations, the impact of rising oil prices, and coordination with international partners.

The late-night meeting marks the latest in a series of high-level security reviews as global tensions intensify. The Prime Minister’s immediate engagement with the CCS upon his return underscores the government’s proactive stance in addressing emerging international challenges.

(With IANS inputs)