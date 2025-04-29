Advertisement
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

PM Modi Chairs Meeting With Rajnath Singh, Ajit Doval, Armed Forces Chiefs

The PM Modi chaired a meeting with Rajnath Singh, Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan after the deadliest terror attack in Pahalgam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Chairs Meeting With Rajnath Singh, Ajit Doval, Armed Forces Chiefs Image: X/ @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Tuesday after the deadliest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present during the meeting.     

The meeting came a day after the Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on some decisions following the terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives.

