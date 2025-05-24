PM Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Meeting: From Operation Sindoor To Women In Workforce – Top Quotes

NITI Aayog Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors (LGs) representing 24 States and seven Union Territories were in attendance.

The theme for this year was 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'. According to a statement of NITI Aayog, the meeting commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi from NITI Aayog's meeting:

1- Development Speed To Be Increased

The PM said, "We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible."



2- Viksit Bharat Is Goal: PM

The NITI Aayog quoted PM Modi as saying, "Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens."

3- At Least One Tourist Destination Per State...: Prime Minister

"States should develop at least one tourist destination per State at par with global standards and by providing all facilities and infrastructure. One State: One Global Destination. It would also lead to development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places," the PM said.

4- Work On Future Ready Cities

"India is getting rapidly urbanized. We should work towards future ready cities. Growth, innovation and sustainability should be the engine for the development of our cities": said PM.

5- Inclusion Of Women In Workforce

PM said, "We must work towards inclusion of women in our workforce. We must make laws, policies so that they can be respectfully integrated in the workforce."

6- From Govt To Agriculture

"This is the century of technology and it should be integrated in every field from governance to agriculture," PM Modi added.

7- PM On COVID-Related Challenges

As per the NITI Aayog's statement, the PM emphasized the need to focus on health services delivery. He said that we must check for oxygen plants and preparations to be ready for any COVID-related challenges.

8- PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

The Prime Minister mentioned that Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a one-off initiative, and India must adopt a long-term approach. The PM mentioned that India must modernize the approach to civil preparedness.

Following the meeting, PM Modi met with various CMs, including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.