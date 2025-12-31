PM Modi Chairs The 50th PRAGATI Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 50th meeting of (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) PRAGATI- the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation on Wednesday.

Marking a significant milestone in a decade-long journey of cooperative, outcome-driven governance under the leadership his leadership under the leadership of PM Modi.

PRAGATI led ecosystem has helped accelerate projects worth more than ₹85 lakh crore said PM Modi on Wednesday.

In a press statement releaed by the PMO, highlighted the major reviews undertaken in the 50th meeting headed by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed five key infrastructure projects spanning roads, railways, power, water resources, and coal across five states, totaling over ₹40,000 crore.

PM SHRI Scheme

During the PM SHRI review, Modi stressed transforming it into a national model for holistic, future-ready education, prioritising outcomes over infrastructure. He directed Chief Secretaries to monitor progress closely, position PM SHRI schools as benchmarks for state institutions, and deploy senior officers for on-ground evaluations.

Transformation in Governance

On this occasion, PM Modi hailed the milestone as symbolic of India's governance evolution over the past decade, noting that timely decisions, seamless coordination, and clear accountability accelerate government speed and deliver tangible benefits to citizens lives.

Recalling the genesis of PRAGATI, the Prime Minister recalled the launch of Gujarat's tech-driven SWAGAT platform as Chief Minister to resolve public grievances with discipline, transparency, and time-bound action.

After taking office as the Prime Minister, he launched the approach on a national level via PRAGATI, integrating major projects, programs, and grievance redressal into a unified platform for seamless review, resolution, and monitoring.

Praising the impact of PRAGATI on the wider level, PM praised the PRAGATI led ecosystem, which helped accelerate projects worth more than 85 lakh crore rupees and supported the on-ground implementation of major welfare programmes at scale.

Since 2014, 377 projects have been reviewed under PRAGATI, and across these projects, 2,958 out of 3,162 identified issues, i.e. around 94 percent have been resolved, significantly reducing delays, cost overruns and coordination failures, according to the press release by PMO.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted unlocking long-pending projects through institutionalised delivery and accountability since 2014. The government revived and completed projects started years earlier but left incomplete, prioritising national interest with consistent follow-up, timelines, and budgets. Projects like Assam's Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge (conceived 1997), Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (began 1995), Navi Mumbai International Airport (1997), Bhilai Steel Plant modernization (2007), and Gadarwara and LARA Super Thermal Power Projects (2008-2009) showcased high-level monitoring and intergovernmental coordination.

PM Modi also stressed how projects often fail not from lack of intent, but due to poor coordination and siloed operations, which PRAGATI counters by uniting stakeholders on a single platform for shared outcomes.

Resource and Execution Push

PM Modi emphasised securing sufficient resources for national priorities via sustained sectoral investments, urging Ministries and States to fortify the full chain from planning to execution and cut delays in tendering to delivery.

Praising PRAGATI as a prime example of cooperative federalism, fostering teamwork between the Centre and States while breaking ministry silos. PM highlighted the success of PRAGATI since its inception. Around 500 Government of India Secretaries and State Chief Secretaries have joined PRAGATI meetings, evolving it into a true problem-solving hub through their commitment and on-ground insights.

Reform, Perform, Transform

Prime Minsiter laied out expectations from PRAGATI and laied expectations for the next phase, outlining his vision of Reform, Perform and Transform, saying “Reform to simplify, Perform to deliver, Transform to impact.”

Defining Reform, Perform and Transform, PM Modi said, reform entails shifting from rigid processes to practical solutions, streamlining procedures for enhanced Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. While Perform balances time, cost, and quality equally, noting PRAGATI's role in advancing outcome-driven governance.

Transform on the other hand, is derived from citizens real experiences, timely services, swift grievance redressal, and elevated ease of living.

Viksit Bharat 2047 and PRAGATI

Stressing on India’s vision of Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said, Viksit Bharat 2047 is a national resolve and time-bound goal, positioning PRAGATI as its key accelerator.

Concluding the 50th PRAGATI meeting, PM said that PRAGATI at 50 is not merely a milestone, it is a commitment. PRAGATI must be strengthened further in the years ahead to ensure faster execution, higher quality, and measurable outcomes for citizens.

He urged States to adopt similar PRAGATI mechanisms, particularly in the social sector at the Chief Secretary level, while stressing technology integration across every project lifecycle phase.