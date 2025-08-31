'Mutual Trust, Respect, Sensitivity': In Meeting With Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi Calls For Stronger India-China Ties

India-China Meeting: Hours ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the port city of Tianjin. The two leaders were photographed together ahead of the bilateral meeting where both sported familiar smiles, after five years of tense relationship. During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated President Jinping on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO and hoped that the relationship between the two countries will be based on mutual trust.

"The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," PM Modi told the Chinese President.

He further said, "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today." PM Modi also listed the recent developments between the two nations. PM Modi said that India-China relations have improved following his meeting with President Xi in Kazan. "Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," he added.

PM Modi highlighted that an agreement has been reached between Special Representatives regarding border management. "Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tianjin on Saturday evening, marking his first trip to China in over seven years. He landed at Binhai International Airport after wrapping up a two-day visit to Japan.

On August 31, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will begin at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin. The inaugural day will feature a welcoming ceremony, a group photo session, followed by a leaders’ reception and concert. The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US' 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.