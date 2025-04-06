PM Modi, CM Yogi Extend Ram Navami Greetings, 'May The Blessings Of Prabhu Shri Ram Always Remain Upon Us'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami, saying that "may the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us."

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Ram Navami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavours. Looking forward to being in Rameswaram later today!"

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu later today, where he will offer prayers at the renowned Ramanathaswamy Temple and inaugurate India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, along with unveiling infrastructure projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore.

Around noon, PM Modi will inaugurate the New Pamban Rail Bridge, a major engineering milestone that links Rameswaram to the mainland. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 700 crore, the 2.08-km bridge features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that can rise 17 metres to allow ships to pass underneath. It is designed for dual rail tracks and built with advanced materials like stainless steel reinforcements, fully welded joints, and protective coatings to ensure durability in the marine environment.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will flag off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram (Chennai) and witness the live demonstration of the bridge’s vertical lift in action, along with a symbolic ship launch from the nearby road bridge.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami, saying that Lord Ram is the formula of India’s "Unity in Diversity."

In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Yogi said, "Ram is in the faith, dignity and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity.' May the grace of Lord Rama, the centre of faith of the people, rest upon the universe."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted people on Ram Navami and appealed to uphold the values of peace, prosperity, and development.

"Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success, in a peaceful manner," she said in a post on X.

Devotees Throng Temples in Ayodhya and Delhi

Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram and the culmination of Chaitra Navaratri, is being celebrated across the country with devotion and fervour. In Ayodhya, a large number of devotees gathered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers. Many took a holy dip in the Saryu River before visiting the temple, which was adorned with vibrant flowers and illuminated with lights.

"I am feeling very good after coming here. The arrangements are very good," said a devotee at the temple. Another visitor, who travelled from Varanasi, said they came specifically to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on the occasion.

Processions are also underway for the Ram Navami celebrations in Jharkhand's Giridih.

Additional SP Madhuban Singh said security had been stepped up in view of the large turnout. “Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers... Proper parking arrangements have also been made,” he said.

In Delhi, major temples like Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur’s Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir saw steady footfall throughout the day. Morning aarti was held, and temples were decked up with decorations and lights. "...I offered prayers at the Jhandewalan temple for the first time and I am feeling very good and peaceful," a devotee said.

(With agency inputs)