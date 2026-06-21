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  • /PM Modi commissions three indigenous vessels, INS Dunagiri, Agray and Sanshodhak in Kolkata

PM Modi commissions three indigenous vessels, INS Dunagiri, Agray and Sanshodhak in Kolkata

The commissioning of these indigenously built vessels underscores India’s growing self-reliance in warship design and construction under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
PM Modi commissions three indigenous vessels, INS Dunagiri, Agray and Sanshodhak in Kolkata
Image Credit: @indiannavy/X

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