/PM Modi commissions three indigenous vessels, INS Dunagiri, Agray and Sanshodhak in Kolkata

At the comissioning ceremoy Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was once among the world's largest defence importers, creating strategic and security challenges. After 2014, the government prioritised self-reliance in defence through major policy reforms, boosting domestic design, manufacturing, and exports. He highlighted that India’s defence production has grown from around Rs 40,000 crore in 2014 to nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore today, while defence exports have surged from about Rs 700 crore to almost Rs 40,000 crore.



The commissioning of these vessels highlights the collaborative efforts of the Government of India, the Indian Navy, public sector shipyards, private industry and MSMEs in advancing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening India's maritime capabilities, the release said.