PM Modi Concludes Canada Visit, Strengthens Ties, Reaffirms Anti-Terror Stance At G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended a "productive" Canadian visit, his first in a decade, after attending the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. Thanking the Canadian government and people, PM Modi reflected on the summit's success in generating conversation on global matters, focusing on India's devotion to peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

In a significant step toward mending bilateral relations, PM Modi held a "positive and constructive" meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The talks, aimed at resetting ties strained by former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, resulted in an agreement to restore full diplomatic relations and appoint new high commissioners.

PM Modi's G7 Address: Energy Security, Anti-Terrorism, And Global South Advocacy

While speaking at the G7 Summit on Tuesday, PM Modi emphasised sustainable energy security, highlighting India's initiatives on the global stage such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and Global Biofuels Alliance. Modi reaffirmed India's strong position against terrorism, expressing gratitude to the leaders of the G7 for condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack and calling for collective action by the world against those who sponsor or encourage terrorism, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi also highlighted India's contribution to raising the voice of the Global South on the international stage by showcasing the nation's experience in democratizing technology through a human-centered approach. He urged global governance reforms to tackle issues arising from artificial intelligence.

"India remains steadfast in advancing global peace and sustainability while combating terrorism," Modi said in an X post, after the productive talks during the summit.

The visit is a turning point in India-Canada relations and reinforces India's increasing presence in international diplomacy.