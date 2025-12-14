PM Modi Condemns Bondi Beach Terror Attack, Extends Condolences, Says 'India Has Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned a 'ghastly terror attack' in Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australia, where two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration, killing 12 people.

Prime Minister Modi also extended condolences to the families of the victims and said that India stands in solidarity with Australia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism."

At least 12 people of Israeli origin were killed in the horrific terrorist attack on Sunday at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, when two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration.

New South Wales Police have described the incident as an act of extremism and one of the deadliest hate-motivated attacks in recent Australian history.

According to local media reports, the two assailants began firing indiscriminately with assault rifles as hundreds of people gathered for the first night of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the attackers is Naveed Akram, while the identity of the second remains unknown.

Police documents confirm that both attackers have been neutralized – one was shot dead, while the other was apprehended alive. Authorities are also investigating the possibility of a third suspect.

Eyewitnesses reported that when the attack occurred, the beach was crowded with families and tourists. The sound of continuous gunfire rang out, causing people to scream and scramble for cover.

Several videos of the Bondi Beach attacks in Sydney are going viral. One video shows a gunman firing at Hanukkah celebrants when a brave man tackles him, disarming him and preventing further casualties. The attacker is apprehended and attempts to resist arrest, but is only injured. The identity of this hero is unknown, but his actions saved lives. Approximately 2,000 people were present during the attacks, causing widespread panic on the beach.

In a disturbing development, it has emerged that former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, from Nottingham, was at the beach during the attack and narrowly escaped harm. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm as security measures have been heightened across Sydney.

