PM Modi Condemns Civilian Casualties In Israel-Hamas War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condemned the civilian casualties in the Israel-Hamas war. Speaking at the inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, PM Modi emphasised the importance of restraint and dialogue as the cornerstones of conflict resolution. He said that the West Asia region is facing challenges and the way forward should be dialogue and diplomacy.

"We all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the events in the West Asia region. India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7....We have exercised restraint as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that India sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine after talking to President Mahmoud Abbas. PM Modi added that the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good. Prime Minister Modi has said that while the global south has always existed geographically it is getting a voice for the first time due to joint efforts.

"Geographically, the Global South has always existed, but it is getting a voice for the first time, and this is because of the joint efforts. We are more than 100 countries but our priorities are similar," said Modi.

The 2nd VOGSS (Voice of Global South Summit) would focus on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India's Presidency. The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed.

The term "Global South" encompasses a group of nations primarily located in the Southern Hemisphere across Asia, Africa, and South America. These countries exhibit diverse levels of economic development.