WASHINGTON PLANE CRASH

PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Mid-air Collision In US

Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a collision between two aircraft in Washington DC. 

|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2025, 09:38 AM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a collision between two aircraft in Washington DC. 

All 64 people aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter were feared dead in what was likely to be the worst US aviation disaster in almost a quarter century, officials said Thursday. 

In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States." 

