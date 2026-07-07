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  • /PM Modi conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, 'Bintang Adipurna'

PM Modi conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, 'Bintang Adipurna'

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday announced that Indonesia has conferred its highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna' of the Republic of Indonesia' medal of honour upon PM Modi.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
PM Modi conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, 'Bintang Adipurna'
Image Credit: ANI Photos

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