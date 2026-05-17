PM Modi conferred with Sweden’s Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross

Adding another monumental accolade to his global portfolio, PM Narendra Modi was, on Sunday, conferred Sweden's prestigious "Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross", the highest honour awarded by the Scandinavian nation to a foreign head of government.

The exceptional award was presented during the Prime Minister's visit to Sweden and marks the 31st international honour received by the Indian Prime Minister from a foreign country.



The "Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross" is regarded as Sweden's highest recognition for foreign dignitaries and heads of government. This ultimate token of appreciation acknowledges PM Modi's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation between India and Sweden across trade, innovation, technology and sustainability. With this recognition, PM Modi joins a select group of global leaders to have received one of Sweden's most distinguished state honours, cementing New Delhi's rising diplomatic footprint and enduring partnership with Stockholm.



Providing historical context to this prestigious accolade, the Royal Order of the Polar Star was established in 1748 and serves to honour individual contributions dedicated to the advancement of Sweden or its national interests. According to the official website, the distinction is specifically geared toward acknowledging outstanding service within public spheres, alongside the meritorious execution of public responsibilities and assignments.



This historic conferral marked a major highlight of the day, which began as PM Modi arrived in Sweden earlier for a two-day visit and was received at Gothenburg Airport by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a special gesture. Demonstrating the profound geopolitical gravity of the visit, Swedish Air Force fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft as it entered Swedish airspace.



Stepping straight from the tarmac into high-level diplomacy, soon after his arrival, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Kristersson, during which the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues to boost cooperation.



These comprehensive strategic discussions focused heavily on trade, investments, defence, artificial intelligence, startups, resilient supply chains, climate action, space and emerging technologies. The urgency behind these talks is underscored by a robust economic foundation, as bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025, with both sides expressing interest in expanding economic engagement and innovation partnerships.



This forward-looking economic vision was closely aligned with the Indian leader's objectives, as ahead of the talks, PM Modi said he looked forward to advancing India-Sweden cooperation in areas including investments, innovation and defence. This milestone engagement also marks PM Modi's first trip to Sweden since attending the inaugural India-Nordic Summit in 2018.



Parallel to the official statecraft, the visit also featured vibrant cultural diplomacy as the Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Gothenburg, where he received a warm cultural welcome. In a touching display of cross-cultural harmony, Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt performed the bhajan 'Vaishnava Jana To', while students of Lilla Akademien presented a Bharatanatyam recital.



Adding an extra layer of diplomatic warmth to the community celebrations, Bengali cultural traditions were also showcased in the presence of PM Kristersson. Reflecting on this unique cultural bridge, PM Modi later said on social media that Bengali culture enjoys popularity across the world, including in Sweden.

