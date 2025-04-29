Advertisement
PM Modi Congratulates Canada's Mark Carney, Signals Willingness To Reset Ties Amid Strained Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Canada's new PM Mark Carney, expressing hope for a reset in India-Canada relations after tensions over the Hardeep Singh Nijjar row and Khalistan concerns.

 

Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
PM Modi Congratulates Canada's Mark Carney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and was hopeful of rekindling India-Canada relations after a long diplomatic chill. "I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people," PM Modi stated in an official release.

Emphasising common democratic values and close diaspora connections, Modi further stated, "India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties."

The outreach is against the backdrop of extremely strained bilateral relations, which were precipitated by Canadian allegations of Indian complicity in the 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar—a Canadian national and high-profile Khalistan separatist—outside Vancouver. New Delhi has categorically dismissed the charges, which resulted in a reciprocal expulsion of diplomats and a freezing of diplomatic relations.

Canada houses the country's largest Sikh population outside India, and Ottawa's response to pro-Khalistan activities has been a continued source of controversy. India has been pushing for tighter action against the separatist movement, banned in the country and linked to acts of terror such as the assassination of an Indian prime minister and the bombing of Air India in 1985.

Carney's leadership may provide an opportunity for fresh dialogue, with New Delhi indicating a desire to proceed, subject to the resolution of key security issues.

