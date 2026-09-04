Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm congratulations to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday, celebrating her milestone achievement as Italy’s longest continuously serving prime minister in the postwar era.
Taking to X, Modi praised the accomplishment as a clear testament to the "trust and confidence" that the Italian public places in her leadership, while emphasizing the deep personal and diplomatic rapport shared between the two leaders.
Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2026
Her friendship has also been…
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