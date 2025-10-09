PM Modi Congratulates US President Trump On ‘Historic Gaza Peace Plan,’ Discusses Trade Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan and reviewing progress in bilateral trade talks.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, “Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.”

Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025

The leaders also discussed ongoing cooperation between India and the United States, particularly in areas of trade, investment, and regional stability. The conversation underscored the continued engagement between the two sides amid significant diplomatic developments in the Middle East.

The “Gaza peace plan,” hailed by both nations as a step toward lasting stability in the region, has drawn international attention for its focus on dialogue and reconstruction efforts. Earlier today, PM Modi expressed his support for the initiative. "We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," said PM Modi on X.

The telephonic call follows major developments in the Middle East, where Hamas has reportedly agreed to release all Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza. The move is being widely viewed as a response to a renewed peace push spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, who unveiled a 20-point peace plan earlier this week.

Hamas, in a statement issued via Telegram, confirmed its willingness to enter immediate negotiations and to hand over the administration of Gaza to a non-partisan, technocratic Palestinian body, backed by Arab and Islamic nations.

President Trump’s peace initiative reportedly includes provisions for an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages within 72 hours, and the establishment of a transitional international body, the 'Board of Peace,' to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.

The proposed body would include President Trump himself and other global figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. Currently, around 48 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, with about 20 confirmed alive. The international community is watching closely as developments unfold.