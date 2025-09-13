PM Modi Congratulates Sushila Karki On Becoming Nepal’s New Interim PM, Says 'India Is Committed To Peace...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on her appointment as Nepal's interim Prime Minister in a post on the social media platform X. He stated that India is fully committed to the peace

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Mrs. Sushila Karki upon assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters," the PM wrote.

नेपालको अन्तरिम सरकारको प्रधानमन्त्रीको रूपमा पदभार ग्रहण गर्नुभएकोमा सम्माननीय श्रीमती सुशीला कार्कीज्यूलाई हार्दिक शुभकामना। नेपालका दाजुभाइ तथा दिदीबहिनीहरूको शान्ति, प्रगति र समृद्धिप्रति भारत पूर्ण रूपमा प्रतिबद्ध छ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(this is a developing story)