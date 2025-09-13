Advertisement
SUSHILA KARKI

PM Modi Congratulates Sushila Karki On Becoming Nepal’s New Interim PM, Says 'India Is Committed To Peace...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking charge as Nepal's interim PM. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Congratulates Sushila Karki On Becoming Nepal’s New Interim PM, Says 'India Is Committed To Peace...'PM Narendra Modi (L) (Credit: IANS); Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki (R) (Photos Credit: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on her appointment as Nepal's interim Prime Minister in a post on the social media platform X. He stated that India is fully committed to the peace 

"Heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Mrs. Sushila Karki upon assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters," the PM wrote. 

(this is a developing story) 

