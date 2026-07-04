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  • /PM Modi congratulates Trump, people of US on 250th Independence Day

PM Modi congratulates Trump, people of US on 250th Independence Day

Indian Navy has sent Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sudarshini to the US to participate in the SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events celebrating America's 250th anniversary with the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships from around the world.

Published: Jul 04, 2026, 11:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
PM Modi congratulates Trump, people of US on 250th Independence Day
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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