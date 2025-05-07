PM Modi Constantly Monitored ‘Operation Sindoor’ As Indian Army Hit 9 Targets Successfully

New Delhi: In a major military action following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the Indian Army successfully executed ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistan.

The operation was carried out with precision, targeting terrorist infrastructure associated with groups responsible for the attack.

The Indian government confirmed that all nine targets were successfully struck, with no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan being affected.

The strikes were part of India’s response to the April 22 terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali national in J&K.

The operation was a calculated move by India to ensure that those responsible for the attack face accountability, while maintaining restraint to avoid further escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior officials, closely monitored the progress of the operation throughout the night.

Sources confirmed that the Prime Minister was in constant communication with national security advisors and military commanders, ensuring that the operation proceeded as planned.

The PM’s hands-on involvement highlighted the significance of the mission and the government’s commitment to taking action against terrorism.

The Indian Army’s spokesperson confirmed that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory. The targets, identified as known terror camps and infrastructure, were located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The army’s statement emphasised that no Pakistani civilian, military, or economic infrastructure was harmed, reflecting India’s commitment to targeted counterterrorism efforts.

“Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed,” an Indian Army spokesperson said, adding that “Justice is served.”