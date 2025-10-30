Ahead of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed an election rally in Bihar, accusing the “shameless” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress alliance of insulting the Chhath Mahaparv. He said that the state “will not forget this insult for hundreds of years.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s jibe during a rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, where Gandhi said, “If Modi has to enact the drama of Chhath Puja, water and videos will be arranged.”

According to The Indian Express, without naming any leader, PM Modi said, “Our government is trying to secure UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the Chhath Mahaparv,” adding, “This son of yours is busy ensuring that Chhath gets the honour... while the Congress-RJD people are heaping scorn on the festival, calling it a drama, a nautanki.”

On Wednesday, pointing to PM Modi's symbolic participation in Chhath, Gandhi had claimed the Prime Minister's involvement was insincere and staged for political benefit.

"He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja. Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna," Gandhi said, while addressing an election rally in Bihar.

During a rally in Muzaffarpur, Rahul Gandhi also added, "If you tell Modi ji to dance on stage in return for votes, he would dance."

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being willing to do anything for votes and ran an emotional attack on what he described as a disregard for the people's real concerns.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making a "blasphemous" remark on Chhath Puja by calling it a drama and thereby insulting the sentiments of every person in Bihar.

"Rahul Gandhi made a blasphemous remark. He labelled Chhath Puja as a drama," Kesavan told ANI, adding, "This has insulted the sentiment of every person in Bihar, and it also reflects the deep dislike, disdain, and disrespect the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi have for Bihar's culture and tradition and our Hindu Dharma".

Bihar Assembly polling is scheduled to take place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with the results to be declared on November 14.