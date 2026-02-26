Advertisement
NewsIndiaPM Modi creates history: Crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, more than twice of Donald Trump
PM MODI INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS

PM Modi creates history: Crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, more than twice of Donald Trump

PM Modi 100 million followers on Instagram: Narendra Modi has made history by becoming the first world leader and politician to cross 100 million followers on Instagram. The Prime Minister’s Instagram account reached this milestone on Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi creates history: Crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, more than twice of Donald TrumpImage Credit: IANS

PM Modi joined Instagram in 2014, and over the last ten years, he has built one of the most followed political profiles in the world. His page features pictures and videos from official events, international visits, public programmes, cultural moments, and personal reflections. These posts have helped him attract a wide and diverse audience across the world.

100 million followers

With more than 100 million followers, Modi now has more than twice as many followers as former US President Donald Trump, who is the second most-followed political leader on Instagram with 43.2 million followers. The follower count of several major world leaders combined still does not match Modi’s individual total.

Strong worldwide engagement

Political analysts and social media officials say the milestone shows Modi’s wide appeal, especially among young people worldwide. His Instagram posts often reach international audiences and are widely shared across social media platforms. Many refer to this as a reflection of the growing role of visual platforms in connecting leaders directly with citizens.

India’s digital leadership

Within India, Modi’s Instagram following is far higher than that of many other political figures. Regional leaders and national politicians also have millions of followers, but nobody comes close to PM Modi’s reach. This digital milestone highlights his influence in both national and international digital spaces.

