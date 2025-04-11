Advertisement
PM Modi Criticises Opposition Over Dynastic Politics, Says They Only Promote Family-Centric Development

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi stated that power-hungry parties are engaged in political games and are not motivated towards national interest.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Criticises Opposition Over Dynastic Politics, Says They Only Promote Family-Centric Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a sharp dig at the opposition, stating that power-hungry parties are engaged in political games day and night and are not motivated towards national interest.

While addressing a gathering at Varanasi after laying the foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore, he said, "Our guiding mantra in serving the nation has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the betterment of every citizen".

He further added that power-hungry parties engage in political games day and night, driven not by national interest, but by a single-minded focus on family-based support and family-centric development.

"Those who play games day and night only to grab power, their principle is 'parivar ka saath parivar ka vikas' (family support, family development)," the prime minister said in his Parliamentary constituency.

(With PTI inputs)

