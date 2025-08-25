Delhi High Court on Monday set aside the 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing Delhi University to disclose information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's undergraduate degree.

According to ANI, the Delhi HC set aside the order and thereby accepted Delhi University’s plea against the disclosure of PM Modi’s undergraduate degree details.

The judgment was delivered by Justice Sachin Datta and quashed the CIC's order that had directed the university to permit inspection of records relating to students who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978, the same year PM Modi completed his degree.

According to official information, PM Modi has a Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University (1978) and a Post Graduate from Gujarat University (1983).

The court had reportedly stayed the CIC order in January 2017, following Delhi University's challenge.

PM Modi Degree Row

The matter stemmed from a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by one Neeraj, which led the CIC on December 21, 2016, to hold that universities are public institutions and their degree registers constitute public records accessible under the said Act.

During hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued in support of the university. He contended that while records could be produced before the court if required, placing them in the public domain would serve individuals "seeking publicity or driven by political motives".

Mehta, appearing for the Centre, cautioned that an overly broad interpretation of the RTI Act could hinder the functioning of public authorities.

On the other hand, DU also maintained that the degree records were held in a fiduciary capacity and that disclosure without a clear demonstration of public interest was not justified under RTI.

(with ANI inputs)