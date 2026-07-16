/PM Modi dials Qatar Amir, offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

"On behalf of the Government of India, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India, I conveyed deepest condolences to HH the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sad demise of Father Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. I thank HH Qatar Amir as well as HE Qatar PM/FM and other dignitaries for graciously receiving me and for their warmth towards India and the Indian community in Qatar," Rijiju wrote on X.