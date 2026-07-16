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  • /PM Modi dials Qatar Amir, offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

PM Modi dials Qatar Amir, offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

PM Narendra Modi recalled Sheikh Hamad’s affection for India and his warmth towards the Indian community.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
PM Modi dials Qatar Amir, offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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