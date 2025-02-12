PM Modi Discusses Nuclear Energy With VP JD Vance In Paris; India-US Resume Anti-Submarine Aircraft Deal

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, India and the United States are working on things that can boost the bilateral relations and confidence between the two democracies. While PM Modi met US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, the talks have also resumed for a military aircraft deal, said media reports.

A press statement from the US Vice President's Office said that the two leaders discussed topics of mutual interest. "US Vice President JD Vance meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together and discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable US nuclear technology. Prime Minister Modi graciously shared gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday," said The White House in a statement.

The Prime Minister is headed for Washington D.C. after concluding his Paris visit. He is expected to reach Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening and hold his first in-person talks with President Donald Trump in the latter's second term.

While PM Modi will be visiting the US, the government of India has already resumed talks for a possible military aircraft deal. According to a Times of India report, India is once again considering the acquisition of six additional P-8I long-range maritime patrol and submarine-hunting aircraft from the US, a proposal that had been put on hold for nearly three years.

According to reports, the deal is currently under review due to the increasing need for enhanced surveillance in the Indian Ocean and beyond, driven by China's growing presence in the region. The report said that the US has been requested to provide a competitive price for the six P-8I aircraft.

The Indian Navy already operates 12 P-8I aircraft, equipped with advanced electro-optic sensors, multi-mode radars, and weaponry such as Harpoon Block-II missiles, MK-54 lightweight torpedoes, rockets, and depth charges. These aircraft were procured under two agreements signed in 2009 and 2016, with a combined value exceeding $3.2 billion.

While the P-8Is are primarily designed for anti-submarine and anti-warship operations, India has also deployed them extensively for monitoring Chinese troop movements and infrastructure along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in April 2020.