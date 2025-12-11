PM Modi Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments With US President Trump

Prime Minister Naredra Modi on Thursday said that he had a warm and engaging conversation with US President Donald Trump, where the two leaders discussed bilateral and international issues. PM Modi further said that India and the US will continue to work for global peace. The two leaders exchanged their views on expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India–US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century.. The two leaders reviewed the progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains.

“Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi said on X.

Both leaders agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests. Notably, the call comes amid two major developments taking place in the last few days. While a US delegation is in India to take the trade talks ahead, the call also comes in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India last week.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India-US Trade Talks

India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer held discussions here on Wednesday on the proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.

“The two sides exchanged views on matters related to India-US trade and economic ties including on the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement," the Commerce Ministry's Department of Commerce said in a post on X.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the ongoing trade talks between Indian and US officials are progressing well, but at the same time, ruled out any deadline for signing a deal.

Putin's India Visit

PM Modi's statement that the two nations are committed to global peace also indicates that he discussed the Ukraine war with US President Trump. With Putin making a historic visit to India a few days ago, PM Modi and President Trump is likely to have discussed the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.