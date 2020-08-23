हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi discusses ways to boost plastic toys manufacturing under Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 23) held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to formulate strategy and policies regarding ways to boost plastic toys manufacturing under AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign. PM Modi said that plastic toys manufacturing clusters should be developed, promoted through innovative and creative methods.

The Prime Minister observed that Indian toy market has huge potential and can bring a transformative change in the industry by promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign.  

PM Modi said focus should be on use of technology and innovation and also towards manufacturing quality products that meet global standards.

Prime Minister said toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all Anganwadi Centres and Schools for all-round development of children. He even suggested that youth should be engaged to come up with innovative designs and toys that can instill a sense of pride towards National goals & achievements.

Prime Minister noted that toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and exhorted that toys should reflect India’s value system and culturally established environment-friendly approach.

He further suggested using tourism as a tool to promote India’s culture especially in regions which are renowned for handcrafted toys.

Prime Minister also emphasized the need to organize hackathons for youth and students for innovations in toy technology and design, including online games, to reflect  Indian ethos and values.

Laying emphasis on fast growing digital gaming arena, Prime Minister said India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired from Indian culture and folk tales.
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, toy manufacturing industry, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign
