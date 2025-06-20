Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit through Bihar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh on Friday, starting development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore and presiding over 11th International Day of Yoga. The crammed schedule consists of public speeches, train and infrastructure inaugurations, and a state-level function commemorating one year of the BJP government in Odisha.

In Siwan, Bihar, Modi will inaugurate the ₹400-crore Vaishali-Deoria rail link and flag off a new train service on the stretch. To enhance connectivity in north Bihar, he will unveil the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah. Complementing his "Make in India, Make for the World" vision, Modi will send a sophisticated locomotive from Bihar's Marhowra plant to Guinea, which will be the first export from the factory. The train has high-horsepower engines, regenerative braking, and sophisticated control systems.

In the Namami Gange scheme, six sewage treatment plants (STPs) costing Rs 1,800 crore will be inaugurated by Modi to help save the Ganga. Modi will also launch water supply and power projects and give out the first tranche of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to more than 53,600 beneficiaries, distributing house keys during a "Grih Pravesh" ceremony for 6,600 completed houses. As Bihar's assembly elections approach, the BJP-JD(U) alliance wants to firm up its position against the RJD-led INDIA combine.

In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, PM Modi will inaugurate projects of Rs 18,600 crore across drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, health, rural roads, bridges, highways, and railways. The Boudh district will get its very first railway link with new train services. Besides, 100 electric buses will be launched under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) scheme to facilitate sustainable urban mobility. Modi will release Odisha's Vision Document, which sets targets for 2036 (Odisha's centenary as India's first linguistic state) and 2047 (India's independence centenary), and recognize women achievers from the state.

On the 11th International Day of Yoga, Modi will preside over a mass yoga session in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, at a beachfront Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) event with around five lakh participants. Synchronised yoga demonstrations will be conducted at more than 3.5 lakh places across the country, including family yoga and youth-based "Yoga Unplugged" activities on MyGov and MyBharat websites. The theme of this year, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," emphasizes the interdependence of human and global health based on the principle of "Sarve Santu Niramaya." Ever since he mooted June 21 as International Yoga Day at the UN in 2015, Modi has presided over celebrations from major cities such as New Delhi, New York, and Srinagar.

The tour highlights PM Modi's focus on development, sustainability, and cultural unity as India gears up for key regional elections and global wellness initiatives.