/‘World suffers from a shortage of trust’: PM Modi emphasises on mutual trust at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the critical role of trust in building strong international partnerships and reiterated India’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive global development.
While addressing the Outreach Session of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, PM Modi called for deeper cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world. The session focused on the theme “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity.”
In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) quoted the Prime Minister as underscoring that “trust” must remain the foundation of global partnerships. He emphasised that international cooperation should move beyond the traditional donor-recipient model and instead be rooted in solidarity and equality.
PM Modi also spotlighted India’s “humanity first” approach, which is reflected in several global initiatives led by the country, including the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the global Biofuel Alliance, mission LiFe and the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign.
Mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026
But, sadly, today, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources…it suffers from a shortage of trust.
And the future of our partnerships depends on re-building this trust.
The remarks underscore India’s growing role in promoting collaborative, equitable, and people-centric solutions to global challenges.
"He said that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality," the post read.
"PM highlighted that India has always followed a 'humanity first' approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiatives," it added.
The Prime Minister also noted that India's approach to international engagement is rooted in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or "the world is one family', further reiterating India's commitment to supporting equitable and sustainable progress at the global level.
"India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family. PM conveyed that India remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development," it added.
PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum.
Prior to the session, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the summit.
Visuals from the summit showed Prime Minister Modi briefly interacting with the US President as leaders gathered after the official group photo at the venue of the high-level meeting.
Both leaders had a handshake, with Trump patting PM Modi on his arm. The meeting between PM Modi and the US President was their first face-to-face interaction since PM's visit to Washington in February last year.
The Prime Minister and the US President also sat side by side at the G7 outreach session.
Prime Minister Modi, upon his arrival at the summit venue, was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron, following which the Prime Minister joined leaders of the G7 member nations and invited countries for the customary family photograph.
PM Modi was also captured in a memorable group photograph alongside several prominent world leaders at the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France.
The leaders included European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In addition to the multilateral sessions, PM Modi is engaged in an intensive schedule of bilateral diplomacy on the sidelines of the summit. He is scheduled to hold key bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
A major highlight of the visit is the much-anticipated bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on 17 June, which, according to the White House, will focus significantly on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.
(with ANI inputs)
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