/‘World suffers from a shortage of trust’: PM Modi emphasises on mutual trust at G7



"India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family. PM conveyed that India remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development," it added.



PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum.



Prior to the session, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the summit.



Visuals from the summit showed Prime Minister Modi briefly interacting with the US President as leaders gathered after the official group photo at the venue of the high-level meeting.



Both leaders had a handshake, with Trump patting PM Modi on his arm. The meeting between PM Modi and the US President was their first face-to-face interaction since PM's visit to Washington in February last year.



The Prime Minister and the US President also sat side by side at the G7 outreach session.



Prime Minister Modi, upon his arrival at the summit venue, was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron, following which the Prime Minister joined leaders of the G7 member nations and invited countries for the customary family photograph.