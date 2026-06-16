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‘World suffers from a shortage of trust’: PM Modi emphasises on mutual trust at G7

Prior to the session, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the summit.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
‘World suffers from a shortage of trust’: PM Modi emphasises on mutual trust at G7
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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