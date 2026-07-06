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  • /PM Modi emplanes for 3-nation tour; says visit will strengthen Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision

PM Modi emplanes for 3-nation tour; says visit will strengthen Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand to strengthen bilateral ties, expand cooperation in trade, defence, technology and people-to-people exchanges.
 

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 10:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
PM Modi emplanes for 3-nation tour; says visit will strengthen Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision
Image Credit: ANI

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PM Modi emplanes for 3-nation tour; says visit will strengthen Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision
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